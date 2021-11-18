CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,675.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $8,675.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,724,406 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

