Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,586.67 ($20.73).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,404.96 ($18.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,511.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.16.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total value of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

