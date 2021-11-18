CMC Markets plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CMCX opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £709.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 397.74. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

