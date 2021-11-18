CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $192.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.00.

CCMP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.88.

CCMP stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.05.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

