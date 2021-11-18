CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. 24,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,478. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $462.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

