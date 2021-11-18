Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.