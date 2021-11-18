Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$137.00 at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$99.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$92.35 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$111.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.