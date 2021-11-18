Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.92. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

