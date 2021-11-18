Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after acquiring an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $666.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.62. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

