Collective Family Office LLC Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $397.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.09 and a 200-day moving average of $361.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

