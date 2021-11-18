Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 135,757 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 88,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $864.20 million, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

