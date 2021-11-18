Comerica Bank Has $6 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

