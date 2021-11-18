Comerica Bank Purchases 2,573 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

