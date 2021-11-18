Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

GNTX opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

