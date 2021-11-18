Comerica Bank Sells 2,588 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

O opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

