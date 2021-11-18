Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares valued at $5,474,420. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

