Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

