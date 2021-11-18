Comparing AIkido Pharma (AIKI) & Its Competitors

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is one of 42 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AIkido Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% AIkido Pharma Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 -$12.34 million -18.48 AIkido Pharma Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -44.24

AIkido Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma. AIkido Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors 123 820 1680 33 2.61

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.56%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.58%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AIkido Pharma competitors beat AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.