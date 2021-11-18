Comparing Mandiant (MNDT) & Its Peers

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mandiant to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mandiant and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 223 1254 2185 65 2.56

Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Mandiant’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -17.50 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.81

Mandiant’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mandiant rivals beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

