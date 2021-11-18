Comparing Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.12) -6.36

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Humacyte currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.71%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.21%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.24% -49.71%

Summary

Humacyte beats Rubius Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

