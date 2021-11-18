comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that comScore will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of comScore by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 83,900.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of comScore by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 251,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of comScore by 725.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 782,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

