Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.01. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,380,853 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $757,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

