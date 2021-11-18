Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Up 153.6% in October

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR remained flat at $$7.28 on Thursday. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,626. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

