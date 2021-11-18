Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

