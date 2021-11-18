Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.13 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.63 and its 200-day moving average is $223.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.