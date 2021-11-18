Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.
NYSE CSTM opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.