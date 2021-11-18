Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE CSTM opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

