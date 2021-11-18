Contrasting a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.43 -$46.15 million ($3.70) -2.23 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential downside of 8.16%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -15.41% -136.00% -34.33% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

