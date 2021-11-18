Contrasting Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

This table compares Virgin Galactic and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -58.61% -41.28% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

43.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 19,254.07 -$644.89 million ($1.57) -11.41 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Virgin Galactic and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 3 7 5 0 2.13 GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 81.86%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $100.14, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.