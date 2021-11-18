Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPA traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. 46,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,030. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Copa by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Copa by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

