CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $156.00.

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.62.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

