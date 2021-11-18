CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. 24,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 379,245 shares.The stock last traded at $171.85 and had previously closed at $172.51.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

