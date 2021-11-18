Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.81.

SPB opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.93. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.