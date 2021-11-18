Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 94,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

