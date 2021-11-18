Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

