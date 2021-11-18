Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,839,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.32. 2,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,706. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

