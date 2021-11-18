Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COVTY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

