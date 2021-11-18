Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CRAWA remained flat at $$32.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.38. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Crawford United had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

