Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of MDT opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

