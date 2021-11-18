Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 216 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 43,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.62. 253,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $340.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

