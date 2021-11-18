Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 31,724 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 202,048 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 718,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

