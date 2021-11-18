Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 115 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

