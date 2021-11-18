Credit Suisse AG Has $2.14 Million Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNFI opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

