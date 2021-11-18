Credit Suisse AG Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

