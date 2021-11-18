Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.18 Million in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 253,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $138,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of DBTX opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

