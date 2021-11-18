Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.22 Million in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,413 shares of company stock worth $1,806,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

