Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPCB opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.