Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,292 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

