Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,746 shares of company stock worth $92,046,295 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

