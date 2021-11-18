Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $684.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 628.38, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,397 shares of company stock worth $16,341,228. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.