Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Splunk stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,967. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

